DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $1.02. DarioHealth shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 84,911 shares trading hands.

DarioHealth Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.43. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 265.33% and a negative return on equity of 74.64%. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million. Analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth

DarioHealth Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 71.6% during the third quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,943 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 3.1% during the second quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,375,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,738 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

