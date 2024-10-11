Danielle Mcmahan Sells 2,318 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $114,532.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,602.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE WLY opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

