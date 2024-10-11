Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes $451,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,507 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $191.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $193.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

