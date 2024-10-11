Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 391 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $90.77 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.