Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,341 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

