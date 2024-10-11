Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $233.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

