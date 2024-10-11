Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,241 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.