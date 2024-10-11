Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAUG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,253.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 128,625 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000.

Shares of FAUG opened at $45.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $641.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

