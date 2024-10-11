Cypress Wealth Services LLC Invests $200,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,688,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,158,000 after buying an additional 67,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 863,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,299,000 after buying an additional 171,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $181.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.46. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $184.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

