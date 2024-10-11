Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading Up 4.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 4,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 34,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Cymat Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.99 million for the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3,950.54% and a negative net margin of 143.03%.

About Cymat Technologies

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

