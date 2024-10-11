Cwm LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.13% of Jacobs Solutions worth $21,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at $77,426,029.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.51. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

