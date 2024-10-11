Cwm LLC Has $30.43 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $396.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $401.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.56.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

