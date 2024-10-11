Cwm LLC Has $25.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,256 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

