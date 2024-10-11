Cwm LLC Has $18.27 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $18,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $152.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.35. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.