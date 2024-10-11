Cwm LLC Buys 3,264 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 191,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 113,194 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,887 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 6,502 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $168.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.06.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

