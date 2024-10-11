Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,574 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.36%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.