Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Cwm LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,342 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 2.71% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $17,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,253.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 128,625 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of FAUG stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

