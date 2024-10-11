CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.26.

CVS opened at $67.61 on Friday. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

