CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded down 6% against the US dollar. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $1.01 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00041962 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

