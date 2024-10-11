Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Curbline Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.75 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Shares of CURB stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. Curbline Properties has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $25.15.

