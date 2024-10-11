Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
