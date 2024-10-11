CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $319.09 and last traded at $318.37. Approximately 1,256,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,229,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.44.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 461.41, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.