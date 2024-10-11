Critical Contrast: Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) and Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT – Get Free Report) and Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acelyrin has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and Acelyrin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million 0.00 -$33.33 million N/A N/A Acelyrin N/A N/A -$381.64 million ($2.38) -2.29

Profitability

Generex Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Acelyrin.

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and Acelyrin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Acelyrin N/A -46.10% -41.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Acelyrin shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Acelyrin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Generex Biotechnology and Acelyrin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Acelyrin 0 3 3 0 2.50

Acelyrin has a consensus price target of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 98.78%.

Summary

Generex Biotechnology beats Acelyrin on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid point-of-care in-vitro medical diagnostics for infectious diseases, such as human immunodeficiency virus, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, and others; and test kits and cassettes for testing infectious diseases, as well as Excellagen, a wound conforming gel. Further, the company is developing immunotherapeutic products and vaccines; and extracellular matrix hydrogel solution, a tissue engineered therapy for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis. Additionally, it manufactures and sells foot and ankle surgical kits that include plates, screws, and tools; and distributes surgical supplies, orthopedic implants, artificial joints, and biologics, medical devices, and regenerative medicine products. It also serves as the general partner of the Management Services Organization. Generex Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida. On April 23, 2022, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Generex Biotechnology Corporation in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida. On June 6, 2022, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc., a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis. It is also developing lonigutamab, a humanized immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of thyroid eye disease. In addition, the company's develops SLRN-517, a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting c-KIT, which is in preclinical stage for use in the treatment of chronic urticaria. Acelyrin, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

