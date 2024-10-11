Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Country Garden Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $4.08. 10,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,713. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

