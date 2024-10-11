COSOL Limited (ASX:COS) Insider Sells A$138,150.00 in Stock

COSOL Limited (ASX:COS – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Buckley sold 150,000 shares of COSOL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.62), for a total transaction of A$138,150.00 ($93,344.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56.

COSOL Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It utilizes proprietary software and services to deliver solutions for clients operating in asset-intensive industries with a focus on resource and capital-intensive enterprise asset management and infrastructure-focused systems.

