Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Raised to $49.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

Get Corning alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.