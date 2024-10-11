Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aris Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Aris Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Shares of ARMN opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.58 million and a PE ratio of 55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. Aris Mining has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Aris Mining during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the second quarter worth $494,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

