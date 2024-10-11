Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14,290.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 241,775 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its position in Oracle by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 905,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $95,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $486.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.15.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock valued at $164,762,400. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

