Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,340 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,438,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,927,000 after purchasing an additional 206,873 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,023,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,036,000 after acquiring an additional 148,316 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Rollins by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after acquiring an additional 357,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,825,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,860,000 after purchasing an additional 133,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,156,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,247,000 after purchasing an additional 172,009 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347 in the last quarter. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $49.25 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

