Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $494,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $2,792,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 337.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $235.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.36 and a fifty-two week high of $237.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.18.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.