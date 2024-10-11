Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Loews by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Loews by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,781.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $88,460.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $406,737.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,215 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,013. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Loews Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:L opened at $78.21 on Friday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.18.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.66%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

