Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 127 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDEN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,121,000.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF stock opened at €122.40 ($134.51) on Friday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1 year low of €54.51 ($59.90) and a 1 year high of €71.11 ($78.14). The stock has a market cap of $293.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €127.31 and its 200 day moving average is €125.44.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.