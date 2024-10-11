Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $309.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $255.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $291.06.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $239.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.33 and a 200-day moving average of $252.82.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,971,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

