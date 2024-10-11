ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNOBP traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $21.69.
ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
