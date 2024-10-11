Congress Park Capital LLC Buys 75 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $7.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.89. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.81 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,359.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $64,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,746.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,866 shares of company stock worth $88,620,447 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.28.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

