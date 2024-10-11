Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 8,664 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,567,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,472,000 after buying an additional 581,689 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $116.05. 1,226,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average of $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

