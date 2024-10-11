Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $784.82 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $784.82 million and $38.68 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,204.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.44 or 0.00519651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00104087 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.63 or 0.00239905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00029553 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00030195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00072320 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,052,415,108 coins and its circulating supply is 4,527,415,818 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,052,203,818.76 with 4,527,203,805.85 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16603923 USD and is down -5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $51,166,095.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

