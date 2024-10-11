Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Capital One Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

CRK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CRK stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 269.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 40,142 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 26,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. KGH Ltd raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 8.7% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 12,125,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,858,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,646,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,474,860.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,732,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,646,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,474,860.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 981,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,946,626.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 199,931,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,309,123.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,712,733 shares of company stock worth $67,816,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

