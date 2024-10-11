Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.23. 92,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 830,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 13.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

