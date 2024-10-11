Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Short Interest Update

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.56. 5,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,570. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Commercial International Bank has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.81.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.