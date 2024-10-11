Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Short Interest Update

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.56. 5,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,570. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Commercial International Bank has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.81.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

