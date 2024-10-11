Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 715 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $120.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $120.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.26.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

