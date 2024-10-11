Colorado Capital Management Inc. Invests $219,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,711 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 144,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.96.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.61. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $81.60. The firm has a market cap of $639.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

