Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.20% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUEM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $298.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.