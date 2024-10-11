Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 111.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $324.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.61 and a 200-day moving average of $302.67.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

