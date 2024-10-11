Colorado Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.72 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

