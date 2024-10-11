Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.00.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 1.1 %

CIGI stock opened at $147.52 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $154.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,016,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,973,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 689,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 561,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,212,000 after purchasing an additional 67,857 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

