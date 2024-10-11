Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COLL. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 206,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,374. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

