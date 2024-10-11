Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in September

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCHGY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCHGY

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.7 %

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Shares of CCHGY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 699. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42.

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.