Cloudflare Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 25,336 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 93% compared to the typical volume of 13,122 call options.

Cloudflare Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $92.46 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $1,183,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,450,929.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $976,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at $14,632,356.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $1,183,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,450,929.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 417,784 shares of company stock worth $33,130,625 in the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,419,000 after buying an additional 2,575,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,632,000 after purchasing an additional 412,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after purchasing an additional 584,566 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 123.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,265,000 after purchasing an additional 855,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

