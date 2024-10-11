Cloudflare Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 25,336 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 93% compared to the typical volume of 13,122 call options.

Cloudflare Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $92.46 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $1,183,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,450,929.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $976,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at $14,632,356.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $1,183,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,450,929.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,784 shares of company stock worth $33,130,625 in the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,419,000 after buying an additional 2,575,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,632,000 after purchasing an additional 412,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after purchasing an additional 584,566 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 123.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,265,000 after purchasing an additional 855,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

