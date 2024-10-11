Clarius Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.41. The stock had a trading volume of 27,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,858. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $145.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

